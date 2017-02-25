Lady Rockets play Henderson in region

|Senior Kiana Nesbitt cuts down the
nets Thursday at Lyon County.
District 5 champion Crittenden County (25-7) will face District 6 runner-up Henderson County (24-5) in the first-round game at 7:30pm Tuesday night.
The Lady Rockets are now the winningest team in school history and already have won the Second Region All A Classic championship, finished as a quarterfinalist in the All A State Tournament and won just the second 5th District championship for the school in the last 25 years.
