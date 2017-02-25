Saturday, February 25, 2017

Lady Rockets play Henderson in region

Senior Kiana Nesbitt cuts down the
nets Thursday at Lyon County.
The winningest two teams in the Second Region will square off Tuesday in the opening round of the Girls' Regional Basketball Tournament at Hopkins Central High School.

District 5 champion Crittenden County (25-7) will face District 6 runner-up Henderson County (24-5)  in the first-round game at 7:30pm Tuesday night.

The Lady Rockets are now the winningest team in school history and already have won the Second Region All A Classic championship, finished as a quarterfinalist in the All A State Tournament and won just the second 5th District championship for the school in the last 25 years.

