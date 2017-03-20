Smithland bridge takes barge hit

UPDATED, 4:15 p.m.
An inspection found no damage. The bridge has re-opened.
ORIGINAL POST
A barge hit on the US 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland in Livingston County has halted vehicular traffic on the bridge for a time.
The U.S. 60 Cumberland River bridge at Smithland, also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge, is at US 60 Livingston County mile point 12.348.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Motor Vessel Bill Atkinson was heading downstream on the Cumberland River with 15 barges when it rubbed against the one in-water pier on the bridge. The Coast Guard contacted the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Paducah Office to halt traffic and conduct an inspection.
The estimated duration is 90 minutes.
The 1,817 ft. through truss structure was opened to traffic in 1931. About 5,100 vehicles cross the bridge in an average day.