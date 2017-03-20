Police looking for armed Livingston man Critter Curnel Authorities are looking for a Livingston County man they say is armed and dangerous. The Livingston County Sheriff'...

20-year-old Marion man dies in crash Facebook profile photo A young Marion man died in a single-vehicle automobile accident last night shortly before midnight. Kentucky St...

Wild Game Supper next Saturday Click Image to Enlarge

Three considered for open school board seat Three names are being considered by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) to fill the vacant seat on the five-member board of education...