Yearly tree giveaway Friday; 7 varieties

Crittenden County Conservation District will again offer free tree seedlings to residents of the county. Seedlings will be available from 10 a.m. until noon Friday in front of the office located at 118 E. Bellville St. in Marion.
This year’s offerings include paw-paw, pecan, southern red oak, overcup oak and persimmon. These seedlings were purchased by Crittenden County Conservation District. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has matched this purchase with flowering dogwood and chestnut oak.
The Conservation District welcomes persons throughout Crittenden County to take advantage of this opportunity. However, quantities are limited and there will be a per person limit of 10 trees.