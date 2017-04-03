Bevin orders flags lowered Tuesday

Gov. Matt Bevin has proclaimed flags be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, April 4, from sunrise to sunset at all state buildings, as a mark of respect for Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman.
Officer Rodman was a three-year veteran of the department who died Wednesday, March 29, after a suspect who led police on a high-speed chase hit his car. He was the second officer in the department's history killed in the line of duty.
“Nick Rodman was a hero, and will forever be remembered as such,” said Gov. Matt Bevin. “We are heartbroken for his family, his friends, and the LMPD at the news of this devastating loss. Our thoughts and prayers will be with this community in the days and months ahead. This is a terrible tragedy, and a painful reminder of the selfless bravery of those who choose to protect and serve us. We are grateful. Let’s bind together as Kentuckians and let the LMPD, as well as all other law enforcement communities, know they have our full support. We must protect those who protect us.”
KRS 2.041 gives the Governor authority to issue a proclamation calling upon state officials to display the United States flags at half-staff on all state buildings from sunrise to sunset for not less than one day in the event of the death of Kentucky emergency response personnel in the line of duty.