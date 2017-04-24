Marathon week lined up for Lady Rockets

|Young players like 8th grader Chandler Moss are making
the Lady Rockets go this season. Moss is a third baseman
and is shown here coming in to cover a possible bunt.
The 14-3 Lady Rockets are ranked 37th themselves, but will be fully tested with three district games this week before they play for the first time ever in the All A Classic State Tournament this weekend at Owensboro. For a complete state tournament pool play schedule, click here. The girls will open pool play on Saturday and the single-elimination tournament is Sunday for the top teams from pool play.
Before heading to Owensboro, however, the girls play at Lyon County Tuesday, at Trigg County Wednesday and host Livingston Central Thursday for three Fifth District games in a row.
See this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press for complete coverage of this week's games and state tournament preview.