What's news this week in Crittenden County...

|Concept for new Crittenden County High School
For more on this story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- Weight limit on failing street pitched
- Sexual abuse against minor pleaded down
- 9 involved in Saturday wreck
- Arrest made for theft of water utility funds
- Market on Main dedicated
- Thefts, burglaries on rise in Marion
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Remembering school days of long ago
- SPORTS: Lady Rockets making history in Classic run
- SPORTS: Interest too low for Livingston High football
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: ESPN’s ‘30 for 30’ takes look at Calipari
- Event features CCHS art, music
- Alexander plays role in First Lady’s doll
- Son of local educators headed to Gatton Academy
- CHS Auxiliary looking for additional volunteers
- Crittenden hay production among best in west