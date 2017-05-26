YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, May 26, 2017
Rockets host regional baseball tournament
Crittenden County is hosting next week's Second Region Baseball Tournament for the first time ever at Marion-Crittenden County Park's Gordon B. Guess Field.
The Rockets, runner-up in the Fifth District, will play on Monday along with the other seven qualifying teams.
Pairings will be set during a draw early Saturday morning.
Stay tuned for updates on Monday's schedule.
Crittenden Press Online
5/26/2017 11:30:00 AM
