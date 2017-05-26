.

.

Friday, May 26, 2017

Rockets host regional baseball tournament

Click Image to Enlarge
Crittenden County is hosting next week's Second Region Baseball Tournament for the first time ever at Marion-Crittenden County Park's Gordon B. Guess Field.

The Rockets, runner-up in the Fifth District, will play on Monday along with the other seven qualifying teams.

Pairings will be set during a draw early Saturday morning.

Stay tuned for updates on Monday's schedule.
Posted by at