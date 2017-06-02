Bevin orders flags to half-staff

Gov. Matt Bevin has directed that flags across Kentucky be flown at half-staff from 2 p.m. today until sunset on Saturday to honor the memory of former U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning, who is being laid to rest this weekend.
Bevin offered the following statement upon Sen. Bunning’s passing: “Kentucky lost a true gem. Jim Bunning, baseball Hall of Famer – turned public servant, was a champion of conservatism and the embodiment of Kentucky’s tenacious spirit. Bunning’s unique sense of humor and outlook on life often drew attention, but he was never one to back down. He understood that ‘difficult times require difficult decisions,’ a philosophy that guided him well as he served our state and country. His absence will be felt in the years to come, but we are thankful for what he left behind: an incredible legacy of hard work, determination, and selflessness.”