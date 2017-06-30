YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, June 30, 2017
Drive Sober or face the Consequences this holiday
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is urging everyone to plan ahead and designate a sober driver during the upcoming July 4th holiday period, which runs from 6 p.m. today through midnight on Tuesday. KSP, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and its local law enforcement partners throughout the Commonwealth will be out in full force during this period in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.
“KSP is participating in the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign, which means zero tolerance for drunken driving,” says KSP Lt. Michael Webb. “If you drink and drive during this holiday period, you will be arrested — no excuses.”
If you see a drunken driver, contact law enforcement by dialing 911. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555.