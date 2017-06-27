.

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Marion man accused in DUI crash on US 60

Former local sports reporter and broadcaster Chris Hardesty, 48, of Marion is charged with driving under the influence following an injury crash in Livingston County. 

WPSD-TV first reported the incident last weekend. Here is a link to the station's report: http://www.wpsdlocal6.com/story/35742489/local-woman-hit-on-moped-says-helmet-saved-her-life
