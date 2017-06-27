YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Marion man accused in DUI crash on US 60
Former local sports reporter and broadcaster Chris Hardesty, 48, of Marion is charged with driving under the influence following an injury crash in Livingston County.
WPSD-TV first reported the incident last weekend. Here is a link to the station's report:
http://www.wpsdlocal6.com/story/35742489/local-woman-hit-on-moped-says-helmet-saved-her-life
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
6/27/2017 09:16:00 AM
