Marion woman dies in parkway crash

WITH UPDATED INFORMATION AT 3:10pm
She was apparently en route to work in Mayfield. Newcom is the ex-wife of Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom.
According to the Marshall County Sheriffs Department, the crash happened about 8 a.m. According to information from Deputy Steven Oakley, who investigated the crash, Newcom was traveling southbound on the Purchase Parkway. Her vehicle apparently hydroplaned and she lost control, crossing the median and striking a tractor-trailer.
Newcom was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi Sean C. Mohs 48, of Paducah, was not injured.