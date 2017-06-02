YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, June 2, 2017
U.S. 641 milling, paving starting
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling and paving along existing US 641 in southern Crittenden County starting Saturday.
This project runs along US 641 from the Crittenden-Caldwell County Line at milepoint 0.0 extending northward to the US 60 intersection in Marion at mile point 7.494.
Initial prep work is expected to start Saturday morning with milling starting on Monday. The existing pavement will be milled along the entire project area.
The milling and paving crews will skip a small section of existing US 641 near the intersection with Coleman Road where a culvert project and a connection with the new US 641 is under construction. Pavement along the existing US 641 in this area will be replaced once connections to the new roadway are completed in mid-2018.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers during daylight hours. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
This section of US 641 includes the KY 70 intersection at Mott City and the Crayne community.
Approximately 5,000 vehicles travel this section of US 641 between Marion and Fredonia in an average day.
Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $819,226 highway improvement project. Weather permitting, the target completion date for this milling and asphalt paving project is July 1.