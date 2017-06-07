What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

If the Tradewater Music Fest is a success, the whole community will win, says promoter Russell Edwards. A music lover with connections to some country artists, Edwards has jumped into the backwoods concert business and will host what he hopes is a 5,000-fan event in September on his farm between Marion and Providence a seasonal hunting preserve that’s home to his Winghaven Lodge.

  • Board OKs school tax bump: Recall petition already gathering names
  • Virtual vote 1st for public agency
  • Tabor retires from CCES
  • Eagle found Scouts to open new world
  • Local Relay generates $35K to battle cancer
  • Late fireman leaves $4,000 to agencies
  • Murray student  begins internship
  • Chamber survey to guide goals, strategies
  • Salem FSA county committee nomination period open soon
  • County recycling trailer schedule set
  • Jailed Salem men charged with theft
  • U.S. 641 getting new asphalt
  • Scripture moves mission trip to Haiti
  • Family continues Clement legacy, hosts annual show, vendors
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: City Drug. Co. fond memory for generations
  • SPORTS: Special Olympians earn 16 medals
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Knox Jr. transitioning from gridiron to court
  • SPORTS: Summer retools CCHS hoops lineup
  • SPORTS: Crittenden County Rocket Baseball Final Statistics
  • SPORTS: CCHS Lady Rocket Softball Final Statistics
