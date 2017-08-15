YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Comer town hall Thursday at Smithland
Congressman James Comer (R) will host a town hall forum in Smithland at 2pm Thursday. The event will be in the circuit courtroom.
The Congressman has already held town hall events in 23 counties so far this year.
8/15/2017 11:14:00 AM
