Leadership Breakfast Friday, Aug. 11

Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce and Crittenden County Economic Development Corporation are hosting their second Leadership Breakfast event of the year.
Breakfast will be served beginning at 7am on Friday, Aug. 11. The program will begin at 7:30am.
The program will include State of the Community reports by Judge-Executive Perry Newcom and City Administrator Adam Ledford.
This event is open to the public and will be catered by Conrad's Harvest Foods. Cost is $7 per person.
Please RSVP by Aug. 8 to chamber@marionkentucky.us