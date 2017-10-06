Country Club Drive down again

It was closed before school started for a major repair. This time the road is being closed while students are on fall break next week.
Work will begin Monday and is expected to last until Sunday, Oct. 15.
The street will be closed to all through traffic as repairs are made to a buckling spot in the pavement. Access to the Crittenden Country Elementary School, Head Start and Quality Day Care will be available by way of Industrial Drive or Chapel Hill Road.
City Administrator Adam Ledford said the street should be re-opened to traffic when students return to class on Monday, Oct. 16.
For further information, contact the Marion City Hall at (270) 965-2266.