Road closed this week in eastern part of county

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans daytime closures along a section of Ky. 1917 in eastern Crittenden County on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week
Ky. 1917 will be closed between milepoint 0.2 and 1.3 to allow several cross drains to be replaced. This is between Wolf Creek Road and the End of State Maintenance at the Providence Road intersection.
This closure is expected to be in place between approximately 7:30 a.m., and 2:30 p.m., each day.
Thee will be no marked detour. This work is scheduled on a weather permitting basis.