Southbound Twin Bridge to be closed for paving

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a change in the traffic pattern on the Fix for 41 bridge rehab project.
Beginning Tuesday, contractors will begin paving on the southbound Ohio River Crossing between Evansville and Henderson. During the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the bridge will be completely closed for this operation. Outside of those hours, motorists will see normal traffic patterns resume, but paving may still be taking place under normal traffic conditions. The change in the traffic pattern is expected to last three to four days depending upon weather conditions. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
For more information, please visit fixfor41.indot.in.gov. Motorists can learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.