Sunday, January 14, 2018

Students enjoy Snow School

There is no school Monday as the nation celebrates Martin Luther King Day, however, there's a likelihood of more days off this week for Crittenden County and other area students as the weekend's snowfall and the prediction for more on Monday will mean that snow on roads will probably linger for a time.

Meantime, local children are having a big time in the snow like Briley Brown (pictured). He's a local high school student who joined others having some winter weather fun Sunday riding a tube down a snow-covered slope.

The Press office will be closed Monday, but the newspaper will be published on schedule this week. Your Early Bird will probably be a day or two late this week because of the MLK holiday and the weather.

Local banks will also be closed Monday as will public service offices like the courthouse.


