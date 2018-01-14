YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, January 14, 2018
Students enjoy Snow School
Meantime, local children are having a big time in the snow like Briley Brown (pictured). He's a local high school student who joined others having some winter weather fun Sunday riding a tube down a snow-covered slope.
The Press office will be closed Monday, but the newspaper will be published on schedule this week. Your Early Bird will probably be a day or two late this week because of the MLK holiday and the weather.
Local banks will also be closed Monday as will public service offices like the courthouse.