Monday, February 19, 2018
Basketball tournament starts tonight
Crittenden County hosts the Fifth District Basketball Tournament, which begins tonight with the Rockets playing Livingston Central.
The tournament will be played at Rocket Arena Monday through Friday of this week.
2/19/2018 01:35:00 PM
