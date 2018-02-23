More roads closed due to high water

Several more Crittenden County roads in addition to Thursday's list have been closed due to water over the roadway. Rain is forecast to continue today and into Saturday night, so further road closings are possible. The following roads are closed until water subsides:
NEW
- Turkey Knob Road
- Valley View Road
- Ky. 91 North south of the ferry landing. The Cave In Rock Ferry will be closed for several days until the river stage lowers.
- Ky. 902 at 5-mile marker
- Ky. 855 North at 5-mile marker
- Monroe Wesmolan Road
- Barnett Chapel Road
- Axle Creek Road
- Phin Croft Road
- E-town Ferry Road
- River Road
- Kemper Road
- Cave Springs at church creek crossing
- Cool Springs Road
- Enon Church Road
- Providence Road