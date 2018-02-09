Scammers have sheriff's number

Crittenden County Sheriff Wayne Agent wants to alert the public to a possible scam that could have pirated his office phone number.
Agent said he has received a complaint from a local citizen who took a phone call soliciting personal information. Agent said the caller was alleging to try to help the local resident avoid tax penalties.
The phone number that appeared on the Caller ID was (270) 965-3400. That is especially alarming, Agent said, because that is the phone number to the sheriff’s department at the courthouse.
“We are not allowing our number to be used to solicit anything,” the sheriff said.
If you receive a similar call or any call where the sheriff’s number appears in Caller ID, he would like to know about it.
The sheriff said an investigation has been opened into this matter.