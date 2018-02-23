YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, February 23, 2018
Rocket girls playing for district title tonight
The Lady Rockets will play Livingston Central at 7pm in tonight's Girls' Fifth District Tournament championship game at Rocket Arena.
Admission is $6.
Crittenden County is the defending district champion and this will be the girls' fourth-straight trip to the tournament title game.
2/23/2018 04:15:00 PM
