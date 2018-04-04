What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

When Denny Woodall closed his used automobile dealership on the south side of Marion a few weeks ago, it left just one thread in the city’s retail car business. In the lifetimes of most middle-aged people in the community, there have been a number of new and used vehicle retailers. At one time or another, there were four new car dealerships where one could purchase a Ford, Chevrolet, Chrysler or Oldsmobile. The last to leave was Chrysler, almost 30 years ago.

  • State of the hospital fair
  • Interactive mural to be installed at park
  • WMJL rebranded as River County 102.7
  • Milling keeps new U.S. 641 on target for July 1 opening
  • Budget, pension, tax bills impact county
  • HOUSE REVIEW: Tax changes step toward usage levy
  • SENATE REVIEW: Democrats, public shut out of key debate
  • Budget issues could force ag cuts at CCHS
  • RELIGION: Catholic group donates ultrasound to area faith-based pregnancy clinic
  • RELIGION: “I Can Only Imagine” sets record at Capitol Cinemas
  • OUTDOORS: Hunting changes proposed to thin deer herd
  • SPORTS: Youth sports rosters
  • SPORTS: Spring sports results
  • VAUGHT: Brown impressive in workout for NFL scouts
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Visits on horseback assess rural schools
