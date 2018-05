US 641 temporarily closed Emergency Management crews have closed US 641 south of Marion from Industrial Drive to Weldon Road. It appears a gas leak my have prompt...

Hunt is Marion's new postmaster Rhonda Hunt’s career in the U.S. Postal Service has come full circle, landing her a position as postmaster in Marion, the very place she s...

Revival underway at Marion Baptist Click Image to Enlarge

Area Deaths Longtime Marion businessman William C. "Bill" Fox, 83, died Sunday at Crittenden Health Systems. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge...