Ferry hours cut, will remain open through September

It looks like operating hours will be shorter; but the Cave In Rock Ferry will remain open beyond July 1.
Ferry owner Lonnie Lewis had cited financial losses last week when he told The Crittenden Press the ferry would be idled, at least temporarily, on July 1 without additional funding.
More stringent government regulations are also complicating matters for the ferry service that operates across the Ohio River between Marion and Cave In Rock, Ill.
Talks over the past few days between state, local and ferry officials appear to have made some progress. Although nothing is in writing, it appears the ferry will continue to operate, but there will be some changes.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said late Tuesday afternoon that a short-term agreement should keep the ferry running through September while state transportation officials consider a long-term solution to the owner’s revenue shortfalls. The only problem is that hours will be cut.
