Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Fishtrap Road will be closed rest of week
Fishtrap Road in northern Crittenden County will be closed to through traffic the rest of this week while the Crittenden County Road Department makes repairs.
Road Supervisor Audi Meraman said crews will be doing a major base repair on a section of the road near where it intersects with White Road.
Traffic will need to self detour around the work area.
Crittenden Press Online
6/05/2018 04:05:00 PM
