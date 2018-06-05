Fishtrap Road will be closed rest of week

Lady Rockets on historic run at regional UPDATE : Rain has postponed the Lady Rockets' semifinal game until 6:30pm on Wednesday. Crittenden County’s girls’ softball team was...

Relay tonight at Marion-Crittenden County Park Crittenden County Relay for Life kicks off at 6 p.m. tonight at Marion-Crittenden County Park. The annual fundraising event for the Amer...

PODCAST: Lady Rockets fall in 2nd Region Semifinal Crittenden County jumped out 2-0 early before falling 7-2 Friday to Caldwell County in the Second Region Girls' Softball Tournament ...

What's news this week in Crittenden County... Tick-borne diseases are becoming more prevalent in Kentucky as the number and types of ticks increase. Britt Wright, who operates Hodge’s ...