Smithland bridge restriction scheduled

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a lane and load width restriction on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland in Livingston County starting Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
The U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland will be restricted to one lane traffic with an 8-foot maximum load width to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. The load width restriction is required due to the use of an Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle, or UBIV, placed on the bridge deck to allow inspectors to reach all elements of the bridge structure.
This lane and 8-foot load width restriction is expected to be in place on the bridge from approximately 7 a.m. to about 3 p.m. each day through Thursday, June 28.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and inspection personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Some minor delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
All Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every two years, with long-span lake and river bridges getting an extra walk-through inspection annually.
The U.S. 60 Cumberland River bridge at Smithland, also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge, is a 1,817-foot through-truss structure that opened to traffic in 1931. About 5,100 vehicles cross the bridge in an average day.
The 87-year-old U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is scheduled to be replaced. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is purchasing right-of-way for the site of a new bridge immediately downstream from the existing structure. Plans call for final design of the new bridge to be completed next year with letting of a contract for construction of the new bridge tentatively scheduled in February of 2020. Construction of the new $40 million bridge is expected to take about two years to complete.