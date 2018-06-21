Smithland bridge restriction scheduled

Ky. 506 closed Wednesday at 5-mile marker The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of Ky. 506 in Crittenden County on Wednesday. Ky. 506/Piney Fork Road will be c...

Teenage girl missing from Ledbetter UPDATE : The girl has been found and is reunited with her family. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help in locating...

Firemen battling hay fire on Ky. 506 Firefighters from two counties are battling a hay fire on Ky. 506 in the eastern portion of Crittenden County. With the hot, humid weath...

Blackburn Church Road closed til tomorrow Crittenden County Road Department has closed Blackburn Church Road in the rural eastern part of Crittenden County while it makes road repair...