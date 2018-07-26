Asian carp meeting Friday in Eddyville

Congressman James Comer will hold a public Oversight and Government Reform Committee Field Briefing in Lyon County at 2pm Friday at the Lyon County Convention Center at Lee Jones Park in Eddyville.
The hearing will address the growing problem of Asian carp in Kentucky’s waters and examine the federal response to this invasive species. This public event will feature testimony from witnesses representing the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, local fishing and tourism industries, and federal agencies involved in Asian carp programs and initiatives.
Those who will be making presentations
-Allan Brown, Assistant Regional Director of Fish and Aquatic Conservation for Region 4, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
-Mark Gaikowski, Director of the Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center, U.S. Geological Survey
-Ron Brooks, Fisheries Director, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
-Randy Newcomb, Executive Director, Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau
-Bobby Wilson, Deputy Executive Director, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
“This event is an opportunity to draw attention to the crisis and consider ways to improve coordination between the federal government, states, and local entities on this important issue. I am committed to working with my constituents and communities in the First District to promote solutions that will protect and restore our rivers, lakes and reservoirs,” said Congressman James Comer.