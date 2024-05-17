YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, May 17, 2024
Dycusburg fish fry is Sunday
Dycusburg Cemetery is hosting a fish fry on Sunday on the Methodist church grounds.
The annual fish helps raise money for the upkeep of Dycusburg Cemetery. Donations can also by mailed to Faye Stinnett.
The meal begins at 1 p.m. Please bring chairs and a covered
dish.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/17/2024 12:51:00 PM
