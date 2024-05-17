Friday, May 17, 2024

Dycusburg fish fry is Sunday

Dycusburg Cemetery is hosting a fish fry on Sunday on the Methodist church grounds.

The annual fish helps raise money for the upkeep of Dycusburg Cemetery. Donations can also by mailed to Faye Stinnett.

The meal begins at 1 p.m. Please bring chairs and a covered 
dish.



