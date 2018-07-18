Wednesday, July 18, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Ridding the city of a persistent summertime pest would most effectively and efficiently be left to residents themselves, suggests Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford. At Monday’s meeting of Marion City Council, Councilwoman D’Anna Browning asked about spraying to eliminate mosquitoes, something the city used to do on its own but has since given up.

For the full story, the following headlines and the 2018 county fair guide, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Friday traffic fatality 1st of year in county
  • Man pleads guilty to high-speed chase
  • 4 indicted on various charges, including disarming officer
  • Tolu memories stitched in quilt
  • Par 4 hosting national plastics meeting
  • Crittenden research assisting farmers
  • Texas company buys Freedom Waste
  • Nigeria native is new priest at St. William
  • U.S. 641 diversion nearing
  • Audit of Ky. courts administration finds concerns
  • Vintage, collectibles focus of new car lot
  • SPORTS: Football camp grows with MS players; Crittenden semifinalist at 7-on-7 event
  • SPORTS: Three earn top gymnastics honors
  • OUTDOORS: Feds may up spending to battle invasive fish
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Hall: Founder of Cats’ Pause belongs in HOF
  • Food costs decrease slightly since 2016 survey results
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Local newspaper fabric of community
Inside this week's issue is the 2018 Fair Guide
Click to enlarge for schedule of events


