Saturday, August 18, 2018

Youth Basketball Camp starting

There will be a Youth Lady Rocket Basketball Camp for grades K-5 after school on five consecutive Mondays starting this week at the Crittenden County Middle School gym.

Cost is $25 which includes camp T-shirt.

The camp will be from 3:15-4:45 p.m., on the following Mondays:

  • Aug. 20 
  • Aug. 27
  • Sept. 4
  • Sept. 10
  • Sept. 17

For more details contact mandy.hunt@crittenden.kyschools.us.

