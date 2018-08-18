YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Youth Basketball Camp starting
There will be a Youth Lady Rocket Basketball Camp for grades K-5 after school on five consecutive Mondays starting this week at the Crittenden County Middle School gym.
Cost is $25 which includes camp T-shirt.
The camp will be from 3:15-4:45 p.m., on the following Mondays:
Aug. 20
Aug. 27
Sept. 4
Sept. 10
Sept. 17
For more details contact mandy.hunt@crittenden.kyschools.us.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
8/18/2018 12:18:00 PM
