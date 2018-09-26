What's News this Week in Crittenden County?

This week we have the latest on the Cave In Rock Ferry and whether or not it will shut down on Sunday when a temporary contract with Kentucky and Illinois expires.
Senior services in the community will see major changes because of budget issues. See what's in store for the Crittenden County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Program in this week's printed edition.
Hospital officials are cautioning local government about delaying a decision on an offer by an outside firm to buy Crittenden Health Systems. See what's brewing on the local hospital front. It's our lead story this week.
Also on the front page of The Press is an announcement about the grand opening of a New Bank in Marion.
Get the scoop on these stories plus much more, including sports, weddings, farm news and church notes in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press. It's on newsstands now but you can subscribe right here to the full online version or the printed mailed edition and never miss an issue.
There’s only one source of comprehensive news and sports coverage in Marion and Crittenden County. Never miss out on what’s going on in your community. We have our ear to the rail and always keep you posted on what’s happening. Subscribe today to ensure that real news reporting continues in your community. Get the printed edition or read the entire paper online with a subscription to The Press, starting at just $2.95.
Copyright 2018
The Crittenden Press
Read it today, or hear it next week