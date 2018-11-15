YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, November 15, 2018
Area Death
Barry Gilbert, 71, of Marion
died Tuesday, Nov. 13. Gilbert is a former Marion City Administrator and retired National Guard colonel. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
