YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Calendar
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
.
Friday, November 2, 2018
It's Customer Appreciation Day
The Peoples Bank in Marion invites you to stop by today for Customer Appreciation Day.
On Friday come enjoy refreshments, giveaways and door prizes.
And don’t forget to ask about Special Certificate of Deposits!
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
11/02/2018 07:01:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home