Sunday, November 4, 2018

Playoff football game starting earlier this week

Crittenden County's First Region semifinal football game this Friday against Bardstown Bethlehem will start 30 minutes earlier than the customary time.

Kickoff will be at 6:30pm.

Join The Crittenden Press's crew of Rocket football experts for the Sideline PreGame Show Live on Facebook starting at 6pm.

