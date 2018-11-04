YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, November 4, 2018
Playoff football game starting earlier this week
Crittenden County's First Region semifinal football game this Friday against Bardstown Bethlehem will start 30 minutes earlier than the customary time.
Kickoff will be at 6:30pm.
Join The Crittenden Press's crew of Rocket football experts for the Sideline PreGame Show Live on Facebook starting at 6pm.
The Press on Facebook
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
11/04/2018 07:44:00 PM
