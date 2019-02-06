Join Us Live: Football Signing Day in Crittenden County

Six Crittenden County seniors were recognized during a College Football Signing
Day event at 2:15pm today at Rocket Arena.
Day event at 2:15pm today at Rocket Arena.
Those recognized for signing to play collegiate football were seniors Hunter Boone, Ethan Dossett, Brock Langston, Devon Nesbitt, Sean O’Leary and Parker Johnson.
The Ceremony was Broadcast Live on LIVE on FACEBOOK.
If you are not already among the more than 5,000 Crittenden Press Followers on Facebook, click here to Visit, Like and Follow our page where you can get
breaking local news and sports all the time.
If you are not already among the more than 5,000 Crittenden Press Followers on Facebook, click here to Visit, Like and Follow our page where you can get
breaking local news and sports all the time.