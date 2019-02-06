Alcohol question appears headed to ballot Legalizing alcohol sales in Marion appears headed to the polls. A petition turned in Tuesday to put the question of alcohol sales before...

No School in Crittenden County Thursday Crittenden County Schools will be closed again on Thursday, Jan. 31 due to roads and weather. It will be a Rocket Way Snow Day, Lesson Pac...

Join Us Live: Football Signing Day in Crittenden County Six Crittenden County seniors were recognized during a College Football Signing Day event at 2:15pm today at Rocket Arena. Those r...

No school again today Due to overnight sleeting that created slick road conditions, school officials have called off classes again today. In Livingston, schools ...