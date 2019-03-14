YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, March 14, 2019
Ferry closed due to high winds
The Cave In Rock Ferry has been shut down due to high winds, which are expected to continue until dusk. It is uncertain if the ferry will reopen to run later this evening.
