Distinguished Alumni nominees sought

Nominations may be made through Friday, and winners will be determined by educational, professional and community service accomplishments. The selection panel will announce the winners this fall.
Anyone may make a nomination, but recipients of the award must have graduated high school in Crittenden County. Applications are available online at https://goo.gl/VvSD2K.
Any nominee not inducted will be considered by the committee for three years after the initial nomination is submitted. They will not need to be renominated until after that three years is up.
Previous honorees are (with posthumous recognition indicated with an asterisk):
- 2011: Kenneth Winters, Albert Michael Crider, Forrest Carlisle Pogue*, F. Julius Fohs* and Ollie M. James*.
- 2012: Scott Campbell, Trish Milburn and Jim Hatfield*.
- 2013: Johnny Rushing and Dr. Jeff McKenney.
- 2014: David Newcom, Helen Moore and Clement Singleton "Clem" Nunn*.
- 2015: W.A. Franklin and Stephanie Kelly.
- 2016: Andy Mason, Jerry Brown, Juanita Burks* and Bob Swisher*.
- 2017: William O. Winstead and Alan C. Stout.
- 2018: Jared Ordway Corey Crider and Barry W. Enoch*.