Monday, September 9, 2019
Authorities looking for stolen truck
Authorities in Crittenden County are on the lookout for a pickup stolen from a rural area in the northern part of the county.
According to Sheriff Wayne Agent, a white 2001 Ford F-150 (pictured above) was taken in the early morning hours Sunday from the home of Charles and Ann Deboe at 7801 Ky. 297 about 12 miles northwest of Marion.
Agent said distinguishing features on the truck are a Weatherguard aluminum tool box mounted in the bed, a broken grill and large crack in the windshield. According to a Facebook post from Ann Deboe, the headlights have also been taped with silver tape. The F-150 is a regular cab, two-wheel drive.
The truck is valued at $1,500, making the theft a felony.
Anyone with information on the stolen truck is asked to call the sheriff's office at (270) 965-3400 or Marion Dispatch at (270) 965-3500.
