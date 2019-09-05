Courthouse chairlift back in operation

The chairlift inside Crittenden County Courthouse is up and running again.
The lift, located at the back entrance and used for people with mobility issues to access all levels of the courthouse, had been down since Friday. Initially, Judge-Executive Perry Newcom was uncertain how long it might take to make repairs, as a fix four years took about six weeks. But courthouse custodian Rick Nelson said repairs were able to be completed this morning.
"It was a quickie," he said.
Nelson said a component had come loose inside the motor, and was adjusted by a Paducah elevator company. The previous malfunction required parts from Canada to be shipped for installation.
The broken lift presented no problem during almost a week of being down.
"Thankfully, we had no inconvenience to anyone during this outage, and our ambulance service was available for lift assist had we needed that," Newcom said in announcing completion of repairs.
No level of the 58-year-old courthouse is accessible without the use
of stairs. The chairlift was installed in the 1990s, after the Americans
with Disabilities Act became law.