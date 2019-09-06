Courthouse landscaping getting update

Passersby may not be able to place exactly what has changed at Crittenden County Courthouse, but something looks different. In a half day of work today, Crittenden County Road Department with the help of some elected officials (above) cleared the front lawn of the courthouse of trees and shrubs that mostly obscured the front of the building. The plan is to clear some of the foliage that was cluttering the lawn and replace it with lower-profile plants and mulch. The work was spurred by a $500 grant from WoodmanLife for community beautification. A work day is planned for next Saturday to finish the project. Below is an image of the courthouse front from 10 years ago. To see plans for the new landscaping, see next week's issue of The Crittenden Press.