Thursday, September 26, 2019
Distinguished Alumni: Jonathan Burdon
For the two 2019 Crittenden County Distinguished Alumni inductees, mistakes are a fact of life they encourage others to embrace just as they have. In fact, that approach to life along their individual journeys is a large part of what brought both Jonathan Burdon and Johnny Newcom to be recognized by their hometown for their accomplishments and contributions.
“Some people can always make the right decision first,” said Burdon, an entrepreneur in digital media. “I seem to find the correct route by doing all the wrong things first.”
At only 31, trial and error has served him well. He is founder and CEO of SocialCoaster Digital Agency, or SDA Media, a Nashville, Tenn.-based company billed as one of the world's fastest growing social media influence agencies. A 2006 graduate of Crittenden County High School, Burdon started with zero and grew his vision through determination and adaptability.
For his successes in the realm of digital media, Burdon is being recognized next week with what has become one of the community’s most esteemed honors bestowed upon the people it has helped shape. He joins Newcom, a local chiropractor being honored for his work beyond the office. The private induction ceremony will be Friday, Oct. 4 in Marion.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 9/26/2019 11:05:00 AM