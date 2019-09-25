Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Farmers Day is Friday

A display of Crittenden County's farm heritage will surround Farmers Bank's downtown location Friday during its annual Farmers Day celebration.

Several contests – including the annual apple pie baking contest, scarecrow contest and photography comest – will be held, and several special displays will help celebrate the importance of agriculture in Crittenden County.

There will also be a chance to shop, as several artisans will be selling their homemade goods.

Festivities kick off at 9 a.m., and the bank invites everyone to stop by and enjoy the annual event.

