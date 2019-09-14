Farmers hosts photo contest

|Click Image to Enlarge
A photo contest will earn a couple of lucky winners $25. All you have to do is submit a winning photograph with the theme "What Ag Means to Me."
The photo contest is held in conjunction with Farmers Bank & Trust Company's annual Farmer's Day Celebration, planned for Friday, Sept. 27 at the bank's South Main Street location in Marion.
Photographs must be submitted before Sept. 27 at the Crittenden County Extension Service on U.S. 60 East or at the Farmers Bank's main building on Main Street.
Winning photos will be displayed at Farmers Bank. Photos must be 8x10 prints. Divisions exist for amateur and professional photographers and for youth and adult divisions.