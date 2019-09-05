Fire destroys home on US 60 West

Firemen remain on the scene of an overnight home fire at a residence on U.S. 60 West between Marion and Salem.
The blaze began just before 4am and firefighters from Crittenden County, Sheridan and Salem were dispatched to the blaze. The occupants were out when firemen first arrived.
The structure, in the Midway area of Crittenden County, was a mobile home and it was terribly damaged.
The highway is restricted to one lane due fire trucks and other responders at the scene. Transportation department personnel are assisting firefighters by maintaining one-lane traffic during the morning commute.