Greenwell 8th in All A Classic State Golf Tournament

Local high school golfer Sam Greenwell shot 2-over-par Saturday to finish eighth overall in the All A Classic State Golf Tournament at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond.
The Crittenden County High School junior shot a 74.
There were 109 golfers from small schools across the state competing the event.
Senior Lauren Gilchrist shot a 78 in the girls All A Classic and is hoping for a top-10 finish while waiting for the final groups of ladies complete their rounds.
