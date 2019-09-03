Hatfield honored by MCC board of directors

|Bonita Hatfield of Marion was recently honored by Madisonville Community
Former Crittenden County teacher and longtime Madisonville Community College (MCC) supporter Bonita Hatfield was recently recognized for distinguished service as a member of the MCC Board of Directors.
“Bonita has been a great board member and advocate for the college," said Dr. Alan Thorner, board chair. "We appreciate her service and her leadership over the years. It has made a difference in Crittenden County.”
Hatfield joined MCC's board after a lengthy career in education in Crittenden County. She started her teaching career in 1971 and taught science at the middle school. She was known for encouraging students to challenge themselves with rigorous courses in math and science, as she believed these best prepared them for postsecondary education.
“My agenda is to make affordable, accessible education available to people in Crittenden County and to train our workforce, especially training specific to the demands of the region’s industries," Hatfield once said of her board service. "I’m not a product of the community college system, but I’m a firm believer in the concept of community colleges and demographics that allow non-traditional students to obtain college degrees.”
