High-speed pursuit ends in crash on 91 North

EMS was called to the scene, but it's unclear the extent of any injuries. It did not appear that any officers were seriously hurt. The suspect was take to Crittenden Community Hospital with police security.
Early reports are that the suspect is from Florida and was driving a maroon Honda Accord. Officers found alleged heroine and hypodermic needles in the vehicle.
Reports are hat speeds reached 95 mph or higher during the pursuit that involved state, county and city law enforcement officers.
Several other police cruisers were reportedly damaged during the pursuit, which ended after a maneuver by officers to end the chase in a rural area north of the city.
The pursuit ended about 9:20am with the crash. The suspect was detained after short foot pursuit in a field between Dam 50 Road and Fords Ferry Road on Ky. 91 North.
Ricky Brown, who lives just south of Marion said speeds were certainly in excess of 100 mph when the chase passed his house. He was working on his lawn and said several troopers were behind the suspect at that point.
Kelly Perryman, who works downtown, said the chase came through Marion at alarming speeds.
"It's amazing no one was hurt," she said, pointing out that a pedestrian narrowly got out of the street before being struck at the crosswalk in front of Farmers Bank.
The pursuit reportedly started on I-69 in Lyon County and continued into Caldwell and Crittenden counties.
